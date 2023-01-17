Select Page

Meat Board amends permit conditions

Jan 20, 2023

The Meat Board which promotes a profitable, vibrant, quality-driven meat industry in local and international markets in a statement this week said certain permit conditions and producer registration conditions have been amended.

The Board furthermore will implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) from the management of permits as of 1 February, the statement added.

According to the Board, the decisions came at a meeting held on 11 November, therefore relevant persons are encouraged to familiarize themselves with these new conditions available on the Board’s website and can be obtained at their offices.

“The public and all entities involved directly or indirectly in the conveyance and trading of controlled livestock, meat, and meat products are hereby informed that the new permit conditions are printed on the reverse side of such permits and that the producer registration conditions are also printed on the reverse side of the Producer Registration application forms,” added the Board.

The Board was established as a statutory body by the Meat Industry Act, Act No. 12 of 1981 to among others exercise control over the exportation, importation, and transit of controlled livestock, meat, and meat products derived from cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs.

 

 

