Airlink to resume flights between South Africa and Madagascar

Regional clients can breathe a sigh of relief as flights between South Africa and Madagascar will be resuming shortly following the lifting of the ban on flights between the two countries

Passengers will not have to fly via Mombasa, Kenya, or Mauritius to get a transit flight to Madagascar because Airlink will restart scheduled services between South Africa and Madagascar from 30 January after they were suspended for almost three years.

In a statement, Airlink said the resumption of flights linking Johannesburg with Antananarivo follows the lifting of Madagascar’s COVID-19 travel restrictions and its subsequent ban on air services to and from South Africa.

Airlink Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Rodger Foster said Airlink as the designated South African carrier to Madagascar, welcomes the Madagascar government’s lifting of the prohibition which lets them re-establish these air services that are vitally important economic, trade, and tourism connections between the two countries. “We are looking forward to re-connecting South Africa with Madagascar and resuming our role in support of the recovery of ties between the two markets,” he added.

Airlink Executive Manager, Sales, and Marketing, Carla da Silva said the flight schedule with effect from 30 January is 4Z 252 departs Johannesburg at 10:00 and arrives in Antananarivo at 14:10 on Mondays and flight 4Z 253 departs Antananarivo at 15:00 and arrives in Johannesburg at 17:40 on Mondays.

“As of 14 February, the same schedule will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays and customers can book and manage Airlink journeys and find information about destinations as well as health and safety on board Airlink flights on the website, Airlink’s smart-phone app or through travel agents,” she added.

Airlink will operate its modern and reliable flagship Embraer E-Jet airliners on the Johannesburg-Antananarivo route.