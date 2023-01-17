Local MMA squad embarks on physical and mental preps ahead of World Championships

The six-member team that will participate in the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) world championships from 10 to 18 February in Belgrade, Serbia is undergoing physical and mental training to gear up for the event.

Namibia’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will dispatch an all-male squad to the championships that includes Veja Hinda, Geraldo Bok, Ronaldo Feris, Damian Müller, Arno Jacobs, and Stefan Gilge.

“Training for the squad started early December last year,” Natascha de Sousa, team manager recently said, highlighting that the team has been in camp for 10 weeks.

“They have embarked on various training that includes group and one on one sessions with the head coach, Carlos de Sousa. The team has 5 hours physical training a day and also engages in yoga and meditation in between as mental preparation, which is a very big aspect in MMA,” she added.

According to De Sousa, the most difficult challenge they have been going through is mainly the financial aspect, despite receiving some support from the country’s Sports Commission.

“MMA is still in its infancy in Namibia and sponsorship is not easily available hence we have been working hard to introduce and popularize the sport in the country,” she said.

For that upcoming event, the team needs around N$440,800 of which De Sousa said she is spearheading the hunt for aid at various organisations.

“We will also accept item sponsorship, by blessing us be it paying for an item within the budget. Your financial contribution to Team Namibia will present a unique opportunity to the athletes and the growth of the sport in Namibia and Africa,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, De Sousa said that the team has the potential to scoop some silverware, in particular, Veja Hinda who is the current 2022 African Champion.