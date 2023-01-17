Fish Consumption Promotion Trust rewards loyal long-serving staff

The Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT) recently gave a total of N$83,000 to loyal long-serving staff members.

The Trust said that in today’s organisational culture, it has become more complementary for employers to retain employees.

“However, it must be celebrated that we have managed to retain a dedicated staff complement, even in the most challenging social-economic and political climate,” they added.

They said as part of their employee value proposition, it is imperative to reward and recognize their employees to further motivate and cultivate a valuable employee experience.

“These rewards are testimony to the continuous recognition and appreciation of our employees. Furthermore, it safeguards and encourages the importance of good behavioral standards among employees,” concluded the Trust.