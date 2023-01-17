Select Page

Fish Consumption Promotion Trust rewards loyal long-serving staff

Posted by | Jan 19, 2023 |

Fish Consumption Promotion Trust rewards loyal long-serving staff

The Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT) recently gave a total of N$83,000 to loyal long-serving staff members.

The Trust said that in today’s organisational culture, it has become more complementary for employers to retain employees.

“However, it must be celebrated that we have managed to retain a dedicated staff complement, even in the most challenging social-economic and political climate,” they added.

They said as part of their employee value proposition, it is imperative to reward and recognize their employees to further motivate and cultivate a valuable employee experience.

“These rewards are testimony to the continuous recognition and appreciation of our employees. Furthermore, it safeguards and encourages the importance of good behavioral standards among employees,” concluded the Trust.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Gawaxab steps down as Social Security Board Chairman

Gawaxab steps down as Social Security Board Chairman

29 September 2017

Broll team excels inhouse and out

Broll team excels inhouse and out

6 March 2015

OM financially supports recruitment of COVID-19 medical workers

OM financially supports recruitment of COVID-19 medical workers

20 October 2020

Women entrepreneurs hone their skills

Women entrepreneurs hone their skills

23 January 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<