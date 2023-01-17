Select Page

Upgrades at Walvis Bay-Arandis railway restoration project complete

The restoration of railway tracks between Walvis Bay and Arandis, with a total length of nearly 110 km, was completed by China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC), Xinhua News Agency reported this week.

The project, undertaken by CGGC at the end of November 2020, was driven by the government’s plan to develop the country’s transport infrastructure. The railway had been used for nearly a hundred years before the restoration project started.

The railway restoration and upgrade were funded by the government with 56% of its funds and 44% of the loan from the African Development Bank.

According to the article, the Deputy Minister of Works and Transport, Veikko Nekundi who recently inspected the project site, said, “The railway restoration project is an important project of the Namibia government’s 2030 vision plan.”

Accordingly, improved ports and road networks will improve the country’s competitiveness to become an international logistics hub.

The completed rail infrastructure, he said, will improve the transportation capacity along the line and drive economic development.

 

