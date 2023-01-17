Hardap Region residents called on to apply for bursaries for Emergency Medical Care at NUST

Residents from Mariental or the Hardap Region are being called on by the Mariental Municipality to apply for bursaries for the Bachelor’s Degree in Emergency Medical Care, at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Mariental Municipality CEO, Paul Nghiwilepo in a statement said the deadline for application is 27 January and the criteria for the bursaries are that the applicants must be Namibian citizens, and applicants must have proof of residency in Mariental or the Hardap Region.

“Applicants must have preliminary or final admission letters from NUST for the Bachelor in Emergency Medical Care programme and if already registered at NUST, under the same programme they must provide an academic report,” he added.

Nghiwilepo further said applicants must also submit a certified copy of their Namibian ID, birth certificate, and CV with their latest information.

“Female persons living with disability and marginalized people are particularly encouraged to apply and no application forms will be issued. Applicants are requested to submit their applications by hand delivery, together with certified copies of the above-mentioned documentation, to Senior Manager, HR, IT and Administration, P.O Box 110, Mariental,” he explained.

He said for additional information, applicants should contact the Chief Fire and Emergency Safety Officer at 081 208 1381.

“Please note, applications for other fields of study in the emergency medical field may be considered, and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews, plus no documents will be returned,” he concluded.