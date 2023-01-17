Locally produced fruits and nuts a favourite for overseas consumers

Last year in November the country exported fruits (mainly grapes) and nuts worth N$371.8 million mostly destined for the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, according to the latest trade statistics from the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA).

This is more than 10 fold the demand side, which saw the value of fruits and nuts imported into the country valued at N$35 million, the analysis for the commodity of the month focused on both the exportation and importation noted.

Despite the impressive analysis of the commodity in November 2022, the country’s trade balance remained in a deficit though it improved by a notable 25.9% (month on month) and 3.2% (year-on-year) from N$2 billion recorded in October 2022 and N$1.6 billion observed in November 2021,

respectively.

According to the NSA’s trade composition by partner showed that Botswana emerged as Namibia’s largest market for exports whereas South Africa maintained its position as the main source of imports.

“The composition of the export basket for November 2022 mainly comprised of minerals such as Precious stones (diamonds), uranium, non-monetary gold, and copper ores and concentrates,” the statistics revealed.

Meanwhile, according to the NSA, fish continued to be the only non-mineral commodity within the top five products exported.

“On the other hand, the import basket mainly comprised of petroleum oils, motor vehicles for the transportation of goods, miscellaneous chemical products, alcoholic beverages, and telecommunications equipment,” the NSA said.