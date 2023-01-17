Pupkewitz Toyota puts a smile on the faces of learners at Faith Primary School – 320 bags and stationery donated

Over 320 school bags and pencil cases containing stationery were handed over to the Faith Primary School last week by Pupkewitz Toyota, through their #Futureinabag campaign which is an ongoing project.

The principal of Faith Primary School, Mrs. Petrus said Pupkewitz Toyota came to put a smile on 320 learners’ faces.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the sponsorship from Pupkewitz Toyota and this is going to make a difference in every child’s life,” she added.

Franchise Director of Pupkewitz Toyota, Etienne Steenkamp said the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child.

“We are honored to be part of that village to ensure that the children of Namibia have the necessary tools to succeed academically,” he added.

Khomas Directorate of Education, Arts, and Culture: Inspector of Education, Milton Steven Ya Otto said the Ministry is delighted and highly appreciative of the gesture from Pupkewitz Toyota. “Faith Primary School learners will surely make good use of the bags and indeed assist them in their educational journey,” he added.

Pupkewitz Toyota, a sub-brand of Pupkewitz Motors supports the future of the country, the Namibian child, by donating a bag for every vehicle sold by the dealership. The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has been in collaboration with Pupkewitz Toyota since 2016 to make the #Futureinabag campaign possible.