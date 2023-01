India to address energy transition agenda during inaugural India Energy Week

The inaugural India Energy Week (IEW) will take place in Bengaluru from 6-8 February, India’s Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Launched in the year of India’s G20 Presidency, the exhibition and conference will convene India’s senior energy stakeholders and over 30,000 global policymakers, business leaders, and innovators to discuss India’s energy transition agenda and shine a light on opportunities in the country set to become one of the world’s largest energy markets.

India is expected to drive the largest increase in energy production of any country over the next two decades. Diversifying its energy mix through gas, biofuels, and hydrogen to unlock its full potential and address the Energy Trilemma of security, affordability, and sustainability.

India’s responsible, full-scale energy transition will see over USD 300bn invested in upscaling the sector, its renewable energy capacity increased to 500 GW by 2030, and net zero achieved by 2070. Through One Sun, One World, One Grid, India aims to provide reliable clean energy to vulnerable communities, charting a new path for developing countries navigating the energy transition.

IEW is an opportunity for the international community to be part of this large-scale transition – in India, and throughout the global energy economy at large.

Visitors will hear from global industry leaders about the trends that are expected to shape the future of the sector, discover the innovations that will enable the transition to Net Zero, and unlock partnerships that will determine the direction of the industry.

Meanwhile late last year with a focus on energy transition Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo said Africans must insist on a just energy transition, as developed countries push for limiting the use of fossil fuels while encouraging the use of renewable energy.