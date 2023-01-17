Select Page

Walvis Bay Duneseven Medical Centre provides free medical services to the community

Posted by | Jan 17, 2023 |

Dr. Elifas Shapumba founder of Duneseven Medical Centre in Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay, and his team will be offering free community medical services in Erongo and nearby regions.

This was revealed when Shapumba and his team paid a courtesy visit to the Office of the Mayor recently.

The Walvis Bay Municipality said that the first medical campaign kicked off on 9 January for six days at Dunes Mall in Walvis Bay.

“The free services conducted were medical checks, HIV tests, blood tests, pap smears, medical counselling, and free medical treatment. The campaign targets to offer 6 days for every month, free community services testing, and free medical treatment to 50 community members and patients countrywide,” they added.

Dr. Shapumba believes that good health comes from continuous check-ups and the determination to keep the body healthy.

 

