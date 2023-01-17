Namibia joins the Voice of Global South Summit

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo called for just energy transition and laid out Namibia’s vision and strategy, encompassing traditional energy sources, and renewable and emerging technologies such as green hydrogen, at the Energy Ministers’ session of the Voice of Global South Summit, that was hosted by India virtually on 13 January.

The High Commission of India in Windhoek said Namibia and the Global South countries joined hands on the theme of Energy Security and Development: Road map to Prosperity at the Summit.

India’s Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri briefly outlined measures taken by India to maintain energy security through diversification of supplies, an increase of alternate energy sources like Bio-fuels and Ethanol, increasing Exploration and Production (E&P) footprint with a focus on domestic production and meeting energy target through EVs and Hydrogen.

He also mentions India’s proposal to create a Global Bio-fuel Alliance under G-20 to increase the deployment of bio-fuels and their related technology. He offered to share experiences and best practices to translate climate pledges into action together and for sharing innovations such as patented stationery, and rechargeable and always kitchen-connected indoor solar cooking systems.

Energy ministers from Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Libya, Syria, Vanuatu, and Venezuela also participated in this session.