High efundja hit areas in the north, ministry confirms

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) in a statement on Monday warned the public, most especially those in the affected parts of the North, of floodwaters flowing from southern Angola and the eastern part of the Cuvelai catchment area in the Ohangwena Region.

The Ministry, through the Hydrology Division, confirmed that good rainfall was recorded in the parts of the Cuvelai catchment area since the first week of January.

“This rainfall has resulted in flashfloods being observed and reported in the floodplains/lishana around Ondjiva to Namacunde areas in southern Angola,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the ministry confirmed that the observed flood crossed the borders into Namibia on the morning of Friday 13 January at Onghala village of Ongenga Constituency in Ohangwena Region.

Currently, the flood water is concentrated in the streams west of Oshikango in the areas of Engela, Eeshoke, Oimbadalunga, Onghala, and Ohaingu villages. At present, the magnitude and speed of the current floodwater do not pose significant emergency risks.

“Therefore, the public and communities in the affected areas should not panic but remain on alert and exercise caution. However, the flooding situation may change if substantial rainfall continues to be received in the Cuvelai catchment, both in Angola and Namibia. Community members and school children in the flood-prone areas should take the necessary preventative measures and are advised to use alternative routes when crossing the flooded areas,” the statement read.

According to the seasonal rainfall forecast, this year will be a La Nina year, which means that normal to above-normal rainfall is expected.

The ministry has dispatched a team of additional hydrologists to the affected areas to continue monitoring the situation and provide the necessary updates to the public.