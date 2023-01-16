Outjo driving license testing open for business

The Roads Authority (RA) has announced the resumption of their driving license testing at Outjo (NaTIS Centre) effective from 16 January.

They explained that the driving license testing was suspended in November 2022 due to renovations of the testing facility, which has since been completed.

“Our valued clients are therefore advised to visit the centre for registration of driving license testing,” they added.

The RA expressed their gratitude to the public for their cooperation during the renovation period.