Local clothing brand donates to Windhoek Mayoral Trust

Posted by | Jan 16, 2023 |

Second-hand clothes were donated recently to the Windhoek Residents Mayoral Trust, by Julius Ashipala, the Director of a local clothing brand called Authentic Clothing Investment.

Ashipala in a statement said he decided to donate his old clothes and those of his friends as a way of giving back to the community that supports his business. Receiving the donation, the Chairperson of the Trust, Vevanguane Bradley Tjindjo thanked the company for the donation.

“This donation will go towards helping the vulnerable residents of Windhoek,” explained Tjindjo.

The Trust is a legal entity that aims to support vulnerable residents in Windhoek and it depends on financial support from the residents, corporates, and individuals through donations and fundraising activities.

Residents who want to donate towards the Windhoek Residents Mayoral Trust can contact Monika Sheefeni at 061 290 2006 or email at [email protected].

 

