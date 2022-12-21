Select Page

Namibia Esports gears for qualifiers for the 15th World Esports Championships

Jan 13, 2023

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) is gearing up for another successful Esports year to adapt and conduct the qualifiers this upcoming February following the International Electronic Sports Federation[IESF] announcement that Iași, Romania will host the 15th World Esports Championships this year.

The qualifiers will include the following game titles: CS: GO, Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, eFootball 2023, Tekken 7, and PUBG Mobile.

According to NESA to hype the community even more the prize pool for the 15th WEC is US$500,000 (around N$7.4 million) that will be awarded to various Esports champions.

The estimations from Romania Insider are that the 15th WEC will likely include around 800 players from an estimated 130 countries.

Meanwhile, NESA said the 14th World Esports Championships were successfully held in Bali, Indonesia last year, and the Namibian female CS: GO team was placed 4th on the leaderboards.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

