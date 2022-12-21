Select Page

Shincheonji Church to host first open day seminar

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus Namibia will host their first-ever open-day seminar for pastors of various denominations on 14 January from 11:00 to 13:00 in Windhoek.

Media and Press Liaison Officer of the Church, Richard Mario said the event’s objective is for the representatives of Namibia’s Christian community to join hands in achieving unity for the betterment of the society.

“We will also be celebrating the work of the local community and volunteers of Shincheonji members as well as the recent extraordinary 100 000 graduations through a video and photo exhibition. Following this exhibition join us for a short program presenting testimonies and stories from internal and external stakeholders with vibrant youth performances,” added Mario.

Mario said due to limited seats, the public can RSVP via email at [email protected] or on 081 367 2373 and include the details of your organisations attending before 13 January.

 

