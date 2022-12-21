Select Page

UNESCO calls for projects that have made digital leaning platforms more accessible

The Namibia National Commission for UNESCO nominations for the UNESCO ICT in Education Prize officially launched in November 2022 will close on 23 January.

The Commission said the theme of this edition is, the use of public platforms to ensure inclusive access to digital education content.

“Projects that have made digital learning platforms and digital content more accessible, as well as those that have promoted universal connectivity in education and digital competencies for all teachers and learns, will be awarded,” they said in a statement.

The Commission explained that applicants might find more information regarding the Prize and the nomination process on www.unesco.org/en/prizes/ict-education and all nominations should be submitted via the online platform.

The UNESCO King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa Prize for the use of ICT in Education recognizes innovative approaches in leveraging new technologies to expand educational and lifelong learning opportunities for all, in line with the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development and its Goal 4 on education.

 

