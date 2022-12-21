SADC defence chairman Geingob reacts to violence video from Mozambique

By Adolf Kaure.

Namibian head of state and chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security regarding the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) HE Dr Hage Geingob said that the he does not not condone acts of extremist violence in Mozambique.

This comes after a recent video was circulating on social media depicting members of the defence forces throwing bodies of dead people in burning rubble.

“I wish to inform the general public that the SAMIM leadership has instituted investigations to establish the circumstances on the matter, a result of which will be shared once completed,” he said.

“Once the investigations are complete, SADC will take appropriate measures, in line with international Law of Armed Conflict,” according to a statement issued by the Namibian Presidency on Wednesday.

The SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) was deployed on 15 July 2021 in Cabo Delgado Province as a regional response to support the Mozambican Government to prevent terrorism and acts of violence.

Since the deployment of SAMIM, there has been significant improvement in the humanitarian and security situation, resulting in the return of Internally Displaced Persons to their areas of origin.

Geingob reiterated SADC’s commitment to peace and security in the region by supporting Mozambique to maintain peace.

The presidency said the SAMIM Force has always conducted itself in a professional, efficient and responsible manner in line with applicable laws and the Rules of Engagement that govern SAMIM operations.

“SADC will continue to support Mozambique through SAMIM in combatting terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado Province by neutralising the terrorist threat and restoring security to create a secure environment and pave the way for the sustainable development of Mozambique and the SADC region.”

