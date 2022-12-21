MultiChoice Africa appoints Corporate Affairs & Stakeholder Relations Group Executive

MultiChoice Africa on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng as Corporate Affairs and Stakeholder Relations Group Executive for Multichoice Africa with the effect this month.

Dr. Modimoeng will report to Collen Dlamini (Group Executive Corporate Affairs), and he will be a member of the Multichoice Africa Executive Team.

Dr. Modimoeng is the former executive chairperson of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA). His achievements at ICASA include the historic radio frequency spectrum auction in 2022, which was widely hailed as a key structural economic reform to improve competition in the South African economy.

He is a former award-winning Sunday Times journalist, held a corporate communications role at Anglo American (Kumba Iron Ore) as well as corporate citizenship manager for Samsung Electronics (Africa).

“Kea is a seasoned leader with over 15 years experience in corporate communications, stakeholder relations, government, and regulatory affairs. He will play a key role in helping us to navigate the challenging and complex communication, stakeholder, and regulatory landscape across 49 countries outside South Africa. We are truly excited to have him on board and wish him great success,” said Fhulu Badugela, Multichoice Africa Holdings CEO.

He holds an MBA – best dissertation award from Regent Business School and Ph.D. in Management Sciences from the Durban University of Technology. He also completed a Senior Executive Fellows program at the Harvard Kennedy School as well as an Executive Development Programme from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.