SCF offers support to creative sectors to accelerate development, increase the capacities of practitioners in the Southern African region

The Sound Connects Fund (SCF), an initiative serving the development of the cultural and creative industries is inviting organisations operating in Southern Africa to apply for funding.

The fund aims to accelerate development and increase the capacities of practitioners in the region. Its third and final call is now open and will close on 15 January.

The value of the approved grants will range between €45,000 and €70,000.

The SCF is implemented by the Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF) in partnership with Goethe Institute. It is made possible with funding from the ACP-EU Culture Programme, a project implemented by the Organisation of the African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) and funded by the European Union (EU).

To date, the fund has awarded grants worth over €2m to 23 organisations based in Angola, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

According to a statement released this week, the fund seeks to support projects and activities in the cultural and creative sector that: Facilitate the rapid production and distribution of high-quality goods within and outside the Southern African region; Increase capacities among professionals; Support rapid mobility and exchange among creators; Enhance access to new markets; Develop visual literacy (especially among underrepresented groups); Promote advocacy aimed at protecting the interests of creators and support the existence of sustainable financing structures.

Eligible countries

Angola, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Eligible disciplines

The fund supports projects across a wide range of disciplines including, but not limited to, performing arts, visual arts, animation, film, gaming, photography, and videography.

Eligible languages

Applications to the Sound Connects Fund can be made in both English and Portuguese from organisations based in the eligible countries. The English and Portuguese application forms can be downloaded from the Sound Connects Fund website (www.MusicinAfrica.net/SCF).

How to apply

Interested organisations are urged to visit the Sound Connects Fund website (www.MusicinAfrica.net/SCF) for more information about the fund and the application process.