Avoid blaming one another for the dismal exam results – Geingob

The President H.E Dr Hage Geingob this week appealed to all stakeholders, specifically the teachers, the learners, the parents, the ministry and the unions to avoid blaming one another for the dismal results, which everyone agrees are not in the interests of the country.

The call comes following the dismal results which saw only 8133 pupils out of 38,019 passes.

In a statement from the presidency on Tuesday, the presidency country currently awaits the outcome of the Ministry of Education probe detailing what transpired and the reasons for the dismal results of the country’s National Senior Secondary and Advanced Certificates examination results.

According to the statement, Geingob has listened attentively to all the stakeholders who expressed themselves publicly and would like to inform Namibians that as President and Chairperson of the Cabinet, ultimate responsibility and accountability to the nation about the affairs of Offices/Ministries/Agencies resides with him.

“The President would like to reassure Namibians that following receipt of the report from the Minister of Education, Arts, and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, the necessary decisions, and actions will be taken to advance the interests of teachers, learners, and the education sector in general,” the statement added.

According to the presidency, as a former teacher, Geingob is highly attentive to the needs of teachers

and the role they play in the education and well-being of our children, including the betterment of Namibia.

“After the report is tabled and the necessary decisions are taken, Geingob is convinced that as a government, as teachers, as parents, as learners, as unions, and as student organizations, common solutions will be found to avoid a repeat of the dismal results of the 2022 Academic Year,” the presidency concluded.