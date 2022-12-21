Applications for the African Research Summit Awards 2023 now open

The Merck Foundation has announced the call for applications for their Africa Research Summit- Awards 2023 to empower Women and Youth in STEM in Africa.

Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation and Chairperson of Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit (MARS), Dr. Rasha Kelej in a statement said she is excited about the 2023 Awards.

“The role of Scientific Research in Women’s Health and Infertility and Reproductive Health will be the key focus this year and through these awards we aim to empower women researchers and young African researchers to strengthen the important role research plays towards contributing to public health, thus improving healthcare capacity with special focus on women health, infertility and reproductive health in Africa,” added Kelej.

The foundation explained that the MARS Awards 2023 are inviting abstracts from final-year African Ph.D. students and young investigators involved in research related to, women’s health, infertility, and reproductive health.

Applicants should primarily be based at African research institutes and universities and the last date for submission is 31 July 2023.

They said applications and abstracts can be submitted via email to [email protected] along with a CV.

“All abstracts will be peer-reviewed, the research awards will be dedicated to two categories of Best African Women Researchers and Best Young African Researchers and the winners will b eligible for research training in a prestigious research institute in India,” concluded the foundation.