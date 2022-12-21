3.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Lüderitz and Rosh Pinah

The Ministry of Mines and Energy on Monday revealed that a 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded some 184 kilometres southeast of Lüderitz, during the early hours of Saturday, 7 January.

The occurrence took place at 06H48. It was recorded by five seismic stations of the Namibian Seismology Network, specifically Windhoek, Kamanjab, Karibib, Ariamsvlei, and Aus.

The depth of the earthquake was reported as shallow at a depth of less than 15 km. Meanwhile, the quake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale jolted Rosh Pinah and its adjoining areas. “Some 41km north of Rosh Pinah experienced incidents of earth tremor on Saturday morning.”

The Ministry of Mines and Energy Deputy Executive Director of the Geological Survey, Gloria Simubali, said the earth tremor registered a preliminary local magnitude of 3.3 as recorded at latitude (Y): -27.60° South and longitude (X): 16.81° East.

A minor earthquake is considered one that falls between 3 and 3.9 on the Richter scale, and generally, no likelihood of damage to buildings is observed in minor quakes.

If people find themselves indoors when they feel an earthquake, Simubali advised that they should try going outside safely when possible, otherwise stand near door-frames or find refuge under tables.

More additional precautionary measures that people should consider include watching out for falling objects, staying and facing away from windows, and when outdoors, finding a spot well clear of buildings, trees, and power lines.