MTC’s empowerment programme attracts over 8000 unemployed youths

The country’s digital enabler initiative, the MTC 4Life programme received over 8000 applications from unemployed youth applicants from across the country, MTC announced in a statement this week.

Launched last year, MTC 4Life is a N$2.6 million socio-economic undertaking to tackle poverty by reducing youth unemployment through empowering locals to become self-employed within the SME sector.

Giving updates on the programme, MTC Public Relations Officer, Erasmus Nekundi said: “Thus far, the programme is well on track. The vetting and shortlisting process was completed and all prospective candidates were informed mid-December last year (2022) for their interviews. The interviews will be conducted this month (January 2023) to enable the programme training to commence early next month (February 2023) as planned.”

MTC 4Life is offering training in 10 trades, and for each trade, 20 applicants have been shortlisted for interviews. Overall, the initiative’s first intake is capacitated to accommodate and assist 50 candidates.

“So come February, a total of 50 unemployed youth individuals from all 14 regions will be receiving business and financial training, and upon completion, receive start-up toolkits to allow them to start their micro-businesses immediately after training,” he explained.

The 10 trades in which training will be offered are photography, graphic design, barber, hairdressing, nail technician, make-up artist, catering, baking, sewing, and brick manufacturing, respectively. For each trade, MTC has partnered with a reputable and previously disadvantaged SME Namibian company within that profession to provide the individual candidates with practical training.

Training duration will be between 3 to 10 days depending on the trade.