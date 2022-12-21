Maggy Shino to lead discussions on investment opportunities emerging across the local energy landscape at London event

The Ministry of Mines and Energy Petroleum Commissioner, Maggy Shino will lead discussions on investment and opportunities emerging across Namibia’s energy landscape at the Invest in African Energy Reception in London on 26 January.

Shino is set to lay the foundation for robust discussions that will continue during African Energy Week (AEW), taking place from 16-20 October in Cape Town.

With the Invest in African Energy Reception centered on providing a platform to support energy initiatives that drive economic growth and human development across Africa, uniting financiers with African stakeholders, Shino’s role as a speaker will help shape dialogue around the need to enhance Africa-directed capital to develop the oil and gas industry.

Representing Namibia, Shino will facilitate conversations around improved Africa-Europe partnerships, the need for enhanced intra-Africa trade, and creating an enabling environment in Africa, for Africa.

Namibia, for its part, represents one of Africa’s most promising energy markets, with opportunities across both the hydrocarbon and green energy landscapes offering lucrative financing prospects for regional and global investors.

Last year, two sizable oil and gas discoveries were made by global energy majors Shell and TotalEnergies, while Hyphen Hydrogen Energy announced the launch of the country’s first GW-scale green hydrogen project.

With several other exploration and production campaigns as well as renewable energy feasibility studies currently underway, the market is on the precipice of a transformation, and Shino’s participation at the Invest in African Energy Reception will help facilitate new investment across the Namibian market.

These developments, as well as the number of other large-scale projects currently underway across the continent, are set to not only kickstart a new era of socioeconomic growth for Africa but kickstart regional energy market expansion, job creation, and industrialization, driven largely by improved Africa-Europe partnerships.

In this regard, Shino will connect with European investors, sharing insight into the improved business environment in Africa, new investment opportunities and why investing in hydrocarbons is so important, both for Africa and the world.

“The Invest in African Energy New Year Reception will connect European investors with African opportunities, enabling new deals to be signed and partnerships formed that will transform Africa’s energy sector. With AEW 2023 narrowing its focus even more on increasing investment in Africa, the New Year Reception will kickstart discussions and negotiations, with stakeholders such as Maggy Shino representing key drivers of these discussions,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the AEC,

“Shino will set the tone for Namibian dialogue, providing current and potential investors with the insight they need to make informed decisions about investing in Namibia. As one of Africa’s most promising energy markets, investment opportunities are on the rise and Shino will showcase these to investors during the Invest in African Energy event in London,” he concluded.