Swakopmund’s Tears of Hope receives much needed assistance as schools set to open soon

The children from Tears of Hope, a non-profit organisation received stationery recently collected and donated to the Mayor’s Office by the School of Destiny Associates (SODA)

The Swakopmund Municipality said Her Worship Dina Namubes visited the centre to hand over the stationery on behalf of the council and also shared her birthday cake with the children.

“At the same occasion Simeon Ephraim an entrepreneur from Classic Investment also donated food, goodies, and necessities to the children in preparation for the new academic year,” added the municipal authority.

The authority explained that at the tender age of 17, Meme Naftaline Muaha started what would be her lifelong duty by taking care of two young family children in the absence of their parents.

“At present she is mamma to 27 happy children ranging between the ages of 3 to 26 some of whom have completed their studies and are either job seeking, pursuing higher education, or just embarking on their school careers,” added the municipality.

Muaha is originally from Omatjete and today she runs, Tears of Hope a six-bedroom children’s home in Swakopmund which caters to children from all walks of life who have been either orphaned or abandoned by their birth parents.