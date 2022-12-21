Student financial assistance applications still open until month-end

Applications for financial assistance from the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) are still ongoing and all who are yet to apply are urged to do so before the deadline of 31 January 2023, a statement released this week said.

The Fund advised applicants to start with their application process while it is early and get the necessary assistance to avoid last-minute delays.

“We encourage applicants to ensure that they have all the necessary certified scanned documents when filling the online applications and to familiarise themselves with the application process and all the necessary documentation they need, they should visit https://www.nsfaf.na/application-requirements,” they added.

The fund further said that the Kavango West Ministry of Information, Communication, and Technology’s internet café is open to the public from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 16:30 and the staff members will be available to assist everyone.