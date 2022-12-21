Agra to host goat production course – Public invited to register

Agra Namibia will host a goat production course, starting from 30 to 31 January in Windhoek, with a payable fee of N$2850.

Agra while inviting the public to register said the course would give an overview of why one should consider farming profitably with goats and it covers essential aspects such as nutrition and reproduction and kid management.

“The course will explain welfare about the handling of goats during castration, ear tagging, tattooing, and hoof trimming,” they added.

Agra further said that goats are small prolific animals that can survive extreme climatic conditions and the course gives an overview of why one should consider farming profitability with goats. “The course will also put emphasise on marketing and factors to consider generating income from goats and record keeping will also be discussed in the course as a tool to assist farmers in flock management,” said Agra

The company encouraged prospective students to complete the Training Request Form at http://nix82.com/agra-provison-short-course-appication or send an email to [email protected] or call them at 061 290 9208.