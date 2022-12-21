From newsroom to corporate – Capricorn Group appoints Festus Nakatana as Corporate Affairs Manager

The Capricorn Group has appointed Festus Nakatana as Capricorn Group’s Corporate Affairs Manager, with effect from 1 January, the Group announced this week.

Festus joins the Group’s Brand and Corporate Affairs department in this specialised role.

He will be responsible for developing and implementing the Group’s Corporate Affairs strategy, which includes building and maintaining an effective investor relations programme and coordinating the publication of the Group’s Integrated Annual Report.

He will also act as an official Spokesperson of the Group and will drive strategic stakeholder relationships with shareholders, analysts, investors, and the government. In addition, he will play a key role in managing the Group’s reputation risk.

Festus brings with him a wealth of experience in the field of journalism and communication. He has been the managing editor at New Era Publication Corporation for the past two years.

Earlier, he served for a year as associate editor. Before joining New Era, he spent 12 years at Namibia Media Holdings (NMH), where he had the opportunity to edit the English daily Namibian Sun. He rose through the ranks to become an editor of Namibian Sun after stints as a news editor, sports editor, and sports journalist.

Festus holds a Bachelor’s Degree (honours) in Journalism and Communication Technology and a National Diploma in Journalism and Communication Technology. Both qualifications were obtained from the then Polytechnic of Namibia (now Namibia’s University of Science and Technology).

“I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to be part of this great Group. I am equally looking forward to working with a talented and motivated team of individuals, who in all their respective capacities, are dedicated to making an impact on the business,” said Festus.

“We are excited to welcome Festus to Capricorn Group and look forward to his contribution as a Connector of Positive Change. We wish him a long and very successful career at Capricorn Group,” said Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs.