Nedbank Swakopmund Food Festival adds economic value to community

By Adolf Kaure.

The organiser of the Nedbank Swakopmund Food Festival, Dalene Stephanus said that the event, held in December, was a success as she prepares to host it for the fifth time later this year.

The festival attracted an audience of 3000 people as 30 vendors took advantage of the economic ripple effects of the December vibe.

There were a variety of food stalls, ranging from kapana, biltong, pastry, seafood, Chinese food and spit braai to ice lollies for the young ones and vegan options too.

According to Stephanus, the event has helped not only the vendors but also the town of Swakopmund economically.

“The Nedbank Swakopmund Food Festival’s main objective is to bring economic growth to our vendors and town. We trust this year the ripple effect reached all communities positively,” she said.

Stephanus said that the success of the event is measured by the quality of vendors.

“It was not our biggest festival but we ensured we had quality vendors who gave our foodies a wonderful experience.”

“The success of our event is always weighed on the success of our vendors. So yes, all in all it was a very successful festival and our vendors were sold out,” said Stephanus.

Local DJs like DJ Alba, DJ Mapiiano and The Musketeers, spinned the decks through the event to create a vibey ambience for the crowd in attendance.

The Nedbank Swakopmund Food Festival will celebrate its fifth anniversary this year.

“We are grateful for the past experience and we look forward to hosting the biggest event yet in 2023,” she commented.