Swakop Uranium’s N$20,000 donation adds a festive cheer to Tears of Hope

By Adolf Kaure.

Swakop Uranium donated food and school items valued at N$20,000 through the Office of the Erongo Governor to the Tears of Hope welfare organisation in Swakopmund on Thursday.

According to the Swakop Uranium Chief Executive, Qiu Bin, the donation provides a joyful festive season for needy members of the public. “I hope that this donation will make the festive season extra cheerful. Children are the future,” he said.

Every two years, Swakop Uranium identifies a charity to which they make a donation. Tears of Hope was the chosen beneficiary this time.

One of the Tears of Hope’s representatives, Juanita Tjivikua, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the organisation for the donation. “We are very grateful. It will really go a long way,” said Tjivikua.

Another representative of Tears of Hope, Queen Kandikira, also thanked the donors for the goods, saying: “without you, we are nothing.”

The Erongo Governor, Neville André also conveyed his thanks to Swakop Uranium, saying that the private and the public sector should continue to work together. “With your assistance, we will be able to help save many people and put smiles on their faces,” he said.

“The goods will make people happy. It might seem small, but it makes a difference. The contribution that will make one person cheerful, is significant.”

The governor added that the donation will eliminate societal issues and nurture future leaders. “The Erongo Region is an economic hub but it faces many challenges. Challenges like the spread of HIV/AIDS, increasing gender violence and drug abuse result in children becoming vulnerable and orphans.”

“Tears of Hope solves these challenges by giving them education. They are nurturing our future leaders,” said André.

Tears of Hope is a welfare organisation which was established over 20 years ago at Naftalina Mauha’s home in the Mondesa township. The organisation cares for orphaned and abandoned children in Swakopmund.

