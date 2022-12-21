Swakopmund Christmas Fair exhibitors capitalize tourism spin-offs

By Adolf Kaure.

Swakopmund mayor, Her Worship Dina Namubes said that the influx of tourists during the festive season has helped the local tourism industry, especially entrepreneurs of the recently held annual Swakopmund Christmas Fair.

Speaking recently when she officially switched on the Christmas lights at the town, the mayor said all exhibitors at the Christmas Fair accrued much needed revenue from the tourists’ foreign currencies.

“I believe that exhibitors have received the exposure that they need as well as generate some profits which can be reinvested into their business and the town,” said Namubes.

She further said that the fair allowed residents and tourists to embrace local industries and create precious memories. “It has also provided a platform for our local entrepreneurs to display their abilities,” she said.

The event was held with the aim of building a positive image for the town as a hub for investment while also helping local companies raise money by selling their items to tourists and locals.

Over the years, Swakopmund has become the most preferred holiday destination as visitors from all walks of life visit the town especially during the December holidays.

According to recent statistics, Namibia expects a total of 190,942 foreign arrivals in quarter 4 (October to December) which is a 26.6% increase from quarter 3. A majority of the tourists are destined for the coast for the scenery and historic landscapes.

Statistics provided by the GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) state that the hospitality and tourism industry contributes over N$5 billion to Namibia’s economy yearly, which is equivalent to 3.5% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and providing over 40,000 direct jobs.

Another N$26 billion are contributed indirectly, adding up to a total of about 14,5% of GDP.

Namubes expressed her gratitude to the Swakopmund Municipality staff members and participating exhibitors for ensuring that the event was a success.

“Your support has contributed greatly towards the realization of this event. Let us therefore celebrate this festive season with love, joy and peace. I wish you all a joyous festive season.”

Swakopmund mayor, Her Worship Dina Namubes (right) officially switches on the town’s Christmas lights in the presence of councillor Heinrich Nghidipaya. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)