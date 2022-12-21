Popular Dune 7 outdoors spot re-opens after renovations

By Adolf Kaure.

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) has recently announced the re-opening of the Dune 7 recreational facility to the public after infrastructure at the facility was renovated and constructed.

This was realized with co-funding from the Game Product Trust Fund to renovate the existing ablution facilities. Two new ablution facilities were constructed together with the upgrade of existing braai facilities and the construction of five new ones, all at a cost of N$1.2 million.

A cable fence for the recreational area as well as an entrance gate and reception office were also constructed at the popular attraction area to both local and foreign visitors.

According to MEFT’s public relations officer, Romeo Muyunda, the management of the recreational area was difficult for the ministry due to vandalism and litter as the main problems. “The ablution facilities and other infrastructure at the recreational area were vandalised to the point where they were non-functional, costing significant amounts of money to repair,” said Muyunda.

Since the area re-opened to the public, the MEFT has introduced park entry fees at Dune 7 as approved and gazetted in 2021.

“The approved park entry fees have undergone a comprehensive consultative process and their implementation particularly for Dorob National Park has been pending the upgrade of enabling infrastructure such as this one.”

“The envisaged fee will assist in ensuring that the standards of the much-admired recreational facility is maintained and the experience of the visitors enhanced,” he said.

In accordance with the approved park entry fees, the fee structure will see no charge for Namibians under the age of 16 as well as for children under 8 years of age for all nationals.

A N$50 park entry fee will be charged for Namibians who are over the age of 16 as well as visitors from Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) countries and over the age of 8 and not exceeding 16 years.

Visitors from other (non-SADC) countries over the age of 8 and not exceeding 16 years will be charged N$100 per person. The same fee will be charged for visitors from SADC countries over the age of 16. Visitors from non-SADC countries over the age of 16 will be charged N$150.

Dune 7 is open daily from 08h00 to 19h00.