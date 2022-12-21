City of Windhoek issues warning of possible flash floods

The City of Windhoek this week issued a warning for possible flash floods in the next couple of weeks.

The warning follows the recent heavy rain experienced in Windhoek on 14 December which saw several properties and re retail stores flooded and damaged.

“The seasonal rain forecast points to a normal to above rainfall, thus the likelihood of heavy rainfall events followed by hailstorms and lightning, which can be destructive to infrastructure and humans cannot be ruled out,” the municipal authority said in a statement.

The city municipal authority further cautioned residents and visitors that Windhoek might experience further flash floods and strong winds.

“Residents are advised to refrain from erecting houses within riverbanks, hills, or any unsafe places. If you live in a frequently flooded area, it may be helpful to stockpile some sandbags and have some shovels and other materials ready,” the statement said.

Flash floods usually result from intense storms, dropping large amounts of rain within a brief period.