World Food Programme invests in local drone operator SME

By Freeman ya Ngulu.

The World Food Programme this week signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the small enterprise, Flying Labs Namibia, to provide capacity strengthening in robotics and AI for ‘Disaster preparedness and response, Smart agriculture, and Assessments and research.’

Namibia Flying Labs is a facility for inclusive, social empowerment through the equipment of locals with the necessary skills and expertise to develop and efficiently manipulate appropriate robotics solutions to alleviate diverse societal challenges.

“Our main aim is to promote innovation as well as sustainable use of earthly ecosystems as set out by the UN sustainable development goals 9 and 15 respectively. Under the advisory function of the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority, we foster authorised, safe and responsible operation of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPASs),” the drone operator stated.

Collaborating with community partners in the humanitarian, health, environment, and development sectors, Flying Labs say they strengthen local-level capacity and tech expertise, implements sustainable solutions within their communities, contributes to local ecosystems and shares learnings across the Network to catalyse positive impact.

Flying Labs is self-financed as they are hosted by existing local organizations that already offer professional services and education around emerging technologies. They remain financially independent by offering their own training and professional services to local governments, businesses, NGOs, and universities.