Wernhil wishlist comes true for Matthew Smith

For 7-year old Matthew Smith, it was a day beyond his wildest dreams when the wishlist he submitted to Wernhill Shopping Centre, came true and he became the proud owner of a new BMX bike, plus a lot of other goodies that bring joy to a boy’s heart.

Matthew suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as well as a rare, non-contagious skin disorder that leaves his skin fragile and prone to blistering. It is incurable and treatment revolves around lessening pain, and treating visible symptoms. This disease often leaves young patients emotionally scared.

The Wernhil Centre management team said as the winner, Matthew will receive all the items on his wish list which include a school bag, a bicycle with a helmet and various toys. “We also learnt from Matthew’s mother, Jade Smith, that their medical aid had already been depleted for the year and support for his daily medical needs would be appreciated. To help meet these needs we will partner with Dis-Chem and Wernhil Pharmacy to sponsor supplies to treat Matthew’s condition,” they added.

Part of Matthew’s wishlist includes a school of his choice to also benefit from the gifts. Matthew chose Inges Kindergarten and Moreson Special School for the Cognitively Impaired. Moreson will receive a donation of N$6000 from the shopping centre.