Kehat Beukes legacy chess tournie returns to Swakop, draws many national champions

Dion Moyo and Lutopu Khoa are the new male and female chess champions following a successful tournament in Swakopmund on Saturday and Sunday 17 and 18 December

The number two and three mens players are Jossy Uapingene and Goodwill Khoa and among the ladies, Tjatindi Kamutuua and Lucia Namushinga.

The championship, sponsored by Bank Windhoek, was the Kehat Beukes Legacy Tournament, played in Swakopmund again for the first time in three years. It was played over nine rounds, each lasting 50 minutes, with international players from Zimbabwe and the DRC, and regional players from the central and northern regions. This tournament was played the first time in 1994.

Moyo won seven of is nine games, losing none and drawing two. Among the young players, Ditshaba Jane performed best followed by Sean Chember and Sibusiso Angula. Among the cadets, (under 12), Fidel Shekupe was first, Tapi Katsvara second and Socrates Israel third.

This year’s event was well attended and featured many national junior champions and the senior national team players.