Select Page

National accounting competition scouts for talent at high school level

Posted by | Dec 21, 2022 |

National accounting competition scouts for talent at high school level

The annual National Accounting Talent Search (NATS) awards ceremony took place recently with students from various regions receiving accolades for their ability in accounting.

The search for talent was organised by the School of Accounting at the University of Namibia (UNAM) and hosted in collaboration with Ernst & Young (EY) as well as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN).

UNAM’s Pro-Vice Chancellor: Administrations & Finance, Prof. Ellen Ndeshi Namhila said the programme also nurtures participating learners and keep them in touch with prospective sponsors. “Since its inception, 11 years ago, over 6000 students from schools all over the country have participated in this programme. Well known about this competition is that NATS winners ultimately end up pursuing accounting at university, which is a clear indication that NATS also serves as a good marketing tool for accounting programmes,” emphasised Namhila.

EY Partner, Brian Masule said that his firm is committed to building a better working world, hence the continued sponsorship of this initiative. “By sponsoring this event, we give the organisers the tools to go and look for talent that can then be cultivated to contribute to increased knowledge in the filed of accounting,” he explained.

He encouraged students who participated in the competition to take it further and become professional accountants, stating that it can open doors for them since accountants are needed in every sector and industry.

Daneel van der Walt ranked as the top regional winner for grade 12 (AS level), making Khomas Region the top winner. “I am happy for my win and I am looking forward to further my studies to become a chartered accountant,” added Van der Walt.

Deolinda Nghinamanu scooped the top regional trophy for grade 11 and in so doing, showcased the talent from Ohangwena Region. “I had not considered pursuing a career in accounting but after this win and all the advice we received, I am really looking into it now,” said Nghinamanu.

The NATS initiative to identify accounting talent among grade 11 and 12 students is a major contributor to building the accounting profession in the country. 905 learners from 71 schools across all 14 Regions participated in 2022.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Goethe-Institut to host Science Week 2020

Goethe-Institut to host Science Week 2020

7 October 2020

Sustainable Development Goals to be introduced to youth in the North

Sustainable Development Goals to be introduced to youth in the North

12 October 2018

SmartMAX winners

SmartMAX winners

30 November 2012

Manica kindles zest for science

Manica kindles zest for science

12 July 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<