Potable water production and supply capacity under pressure in Swakopmund

Posted by | Dec 20, 2022 |

NamWater is currently rehabilitating crucial electricity infrastructure and replacing pumping equipment at the Omdel Borehole Scheme (BS) to restore the required satisfactory production capacity, the Swakopmund Municipality announced this week.

The Swakopmund municipal authority has since requested residents, the business community, and interested stakeholders to use water sparingly to avoid any water shortages during the time that NamWater is working on the situation, to enable optimum water production and supply over the next 4 to 8 weeks.

“The NamWater potable water production and supply capacity are therefore under severe pressure at their two main sourced, Omdel and Orano Desalination Plant,” they added.

The municipality further said because of this the operations at Orano DP have been receiving and experiencing an overload of sulphur outbreaks which has significantly affected the potable water supply to the NamWater base reservoir in Swakopmund.

 

