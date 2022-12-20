Select Page

Marema village receives agro-inputs and gardening tools

Posted by | Dec 19, 2022 | ,

Marema village receives agro-inputs and gardening tools

The Diworoka Ruhepo Roge Community Garden in Marema village in the Kavango West region received agro-inputs and gardening tools from the Japanese government recently.

The Ministry of Information, Communication, and Technology in Kavango West said the donated items include agro-inputs such as fertilizer and seeds, gardening tools such as rakes, spading forks, wheelbarrows, a water tank, and water containers.

Japan’s Ambassador to Namibia, Hisao Nishimaki said Japan’s commitment to support vulnerable households becomes tangible through this intervention.

The Kavango West Region governor, Sirkka Ausiku said the region has identified agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism as three sectors that can help address poverty in the region.

“We are here to witness how our development partners are joining us to address poverty in our region and I am confident that the support will improve food security at the household level for the beneficiaries and their community,” added Ausiku.

Ausiku appealed to the beneficiaries to take good care of the donated items and make good use of them to keep the project evergreen.

The ministry said the horticulture project consists of 23 members, of which four are men and the rest are women, and that the donation is part of Japan’s support to an intervention project known as ‘Emergency response and resilience building to improve livelihoods, food security and nutrition in locust affected regions of Namibia,’ through the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN).

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Bravo Benson

Bravo Benson

21 September 2012

Young women trained to protect themselves against gender violence

Young women trained to protect themselves against gender violence

14 September 2021

AgriBank’s mentorship programme improve income of farmers

AgriBank’s mentorship programme improve income of farmers

22 December 2020

Programme to boost local organic agriculture launched

Programme to boost local organic agriculture launched

2 February 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<