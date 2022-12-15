EU donates vehicles to the veterinary department in the agriculture ministry

The European Union (EU) last week donated 11 4×4 double cab vehicles valued at N$ 6,355,000 to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform (MAWLR) to ensure animal health through effective disease surveillance.

The vehicles were procured under the Livestock Support Programme in the Northern Communal Areas (LSP) of Namibia, funded by the EU through the Eleventh 11th European Development Fund (EDF 11) to the tune of N$360 million, according to a joint statement by both governments.

The vehicles were handed over to the Minister. Calle Schlettwein, by the EU ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila, in Windhoek last week.

The overall objective of the LSP is to promote entrepreneurship and enhance the livelihood of NCAs livestock farming communities sustainably while improving the performance of the livestock value chain in the NCA.

“The programme further aims to improve the performance of the livestock value chain in the NCA. Eight (8) regions in the NCAs will benefit from the programme: Kunene (North of Veterinary Cordon Fence), Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Kavango West, Kavango East, and Zambezi,” reads the joint statement.

Ambassador Antila said the handover demonstrates the effective collaboration between the Government of the Republic of Namibia and the European Union. “I am pleased to see the Livestock Support Programme gaining momentum and achieving some planned milestones. Today, we handed over Eleven (11) vehicles, representing the first batch of 25 vehicles planned under this programme,” she said in her statement at the handover event.

She added that she is informed that the remaining 14 vehicles including five 30-ton trucks with trailers will be delivered in 2023.

Further, commenting on the use of the vehicles, the ambassador added that the current batch will be used to ensure animal health through effective disease surveillance as part of result 3 of the programme, which aims to enhance the Implementation of Animal Disease Management and Eradication Strategies.

Schlettwein noted that the Livestock Support Programme is a key element in the EU – Namibia cooperation. “We are not only recipients through development aid in agriculture, but we are also trading partners in the commodities that agriculture is producing,” he explained.

According to him, the vehicles will assist the veterinary department in maintaining the health status of our livestock.

The current 11 vehicles were supplied by a local company, Pupkewitz Toyota. Meanwhile, the EU encourages other Namibian companies to participate in similar tendering procedures. Though the MAWLR recently launched a tender procedure for four additional vehicles.