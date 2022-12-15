NovaNam beefs up management team with recent promotions

NovaNam has promoted Lusia Negonga as the new Head of the NovaNam Foundation, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Environment, the company announced in a statement

She previously held the position of Manager: Environment and Quality Assurance before her promotion and has been with the company since 2013 in which she has served in various capacities. She played a pivotal role in driving NovaNam’s quality assurance strategy forward in her previous role.

She now takes up the responsibility of leading the NovaNam Foundation, which amongst other things, manages NovaNam’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, programmes, and initiatives.

Lusia holds a Master of Science in Marine Planning for Sustainable Development from Herriot-Watt University in Scotland and a Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences from the University of Namibia.

NovaNam meanwhile also promoted Curshwan Forbes as Manager: Group Coldstores and Logistics. Forbes joined the company in 2015 as a Shore Skipper in its Walvis Bay operations. Curshwan is currently reading for a Bachelor of Commerce in Supply Chain Management.

“We are grateful for the opportunity given to grow within the company and we look forward to taking on our higher responsibilities roles,” said Forbes and Negonga.

“I look forward to Lusia and Curshwan’s valuable contribution towards achieving the company’s strategic objectives and I wish them well in their new roles as it is a known fact that they consistently deliver stellar results”, said Edwin Kamatoto, the Managing Director of NovaNam.