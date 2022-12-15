Communications Authority to issue 5G spectrum next year by March

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia will issue spectrum for 5G by March 2023, which will be accompanied by a consumer awareness campaign to address myths and misconceptions, and misinformation around 5G, an executive said recently.

The spectrum will be issued to operators to build 5G networks and only licensed operators may apply for the 5G spectrum, Namibia Communications Regulatory Authority CEO, Emilia Nghikembua said.

“The networks will then be utilized to provide 5G to members of the public, just like 3G and 4G,” she said, adding that the regulator will do more work around the promotion of technological innovation, improved quality of service, and customer experience.

“We shall also issue more spectrum for the deployment of digital infrastructure, and to ensure that the cost to customers for services and devices are just, reasonable, and affordable,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, she said that there remain great opportunities for private sector investment and local participation in last-mile connectivity, most notably mobile 4G broadband, especially in underserved communities such as Kunene, Oshikoto, Kavango West, Zambezi, Omaheke, Otjozondjupa, and Hardap Regions.