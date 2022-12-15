Select Page

Paratus Group certifies three data centres across region

The Paratus Group certified three data centres in Namibia, Angola and Zambia in 2022 on ISO 9001:2015, ISO27001:2013 and PCI-DSS.

According to Paratus, as a leader in the industry, they concluded this remarkable year in Namibia, by implementing and certifying ISO 9001:2015, ISO27001:2013, and PCI-DSS its data centre and cloud services divisions, winning the award for ‘outstanding management and continuous improvement for 2022 from ISO SHERQ Holding (Pty) Ltd’.

“This shows that Paratus Namibia is not only a listed company but is serious about structure, systems, and managing the business to internationally recognized systems,” they added.

Managing Director Paratus Namibia, Andrew Hall said the award attests to their culture to always strive for excellence. “All this is only possible with the hard work and dedication of the entire Partus team! It is a big milestone for the company and we will continue to be committed and improve our organization and its service delivery to our customers,” concluded Hall.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

