99FM in search of new presenters

99FM is currently searching for colorful new presenters to join their on-air team. The broadcaster is looking for people between the ages of 25 to 45, people who have a passion to inspire Namibians and be a companion for their radio listeners.

“Do you have a sexy voice with FeelGoodVibes, loads of inspiration, a big bubbly personality, and a deep love for Hip Hop, Afro, and RnB music? Then you have got the 99Factor and 99 FM wants to hear from you,” said the 99FM team.

The team said entries close on 5 January 2023 and to enter visit the line to find out how you can stand a chance,

https:bit.ly/3Wez14e

“Break a leg!” they concluded.