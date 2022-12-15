OM Executive team supports various community projects to the value of N$176,000 in 2022

The Old Mutual Executive team 2022 supported community initiatives across Namibia to the value of N$176,000 as part of its responsible business ethos,

The fund was created to enable each executive member of Old Mutual to support a community project of their choice to enable them to give back to the communities Old Mutual operates in.

Some of the supported community initiatives were the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) which used the proceeds they received to procure groceries for the CAN beneficiaries. Furthermore, the Odjombala Secondary School in the Omaheke Region and the Iilyateko Combined School in the Omusati region respectively received paint for renovations and fencing material for the school, which speaks to Old Mutual’s desire to champion Education.

Additional support was given to the Hanganeni Primary School in the Erongo Region and the Eino Haitembu Combined School in the Ohangwena Region, which respectively received winter gear for the student body and toiletries for boys living in the hostel.

Also, the Mister Sister Mobile Clinic Programme received medicine to assist them with the shortage in their mobile clinic efforts that cater to the underserved and remote communities in Namibia. The Gender Violence Unit at the Katutura Hospital received care packs for Sexual Gender Based Violence victims through the Dignity Project.

Equally, the Old Mutual Foundation supported the Round Table Welwitschia 213 – Mental Health Awareness Project and the Purple Fig Cooking School and Culinary Exploratorium event.

Similarly, one of the community initiatives supported was the Tsumisfarm Primary School which received digital equipment. To support financial literacy and advocate for the culture of saving, four Unit Trusts with the value of N$5000 each were donated for the Omeya Golf Day.

In spreading the Christmas spirit, the Old Mutual Foundation donated 180 Christmas gifts to children from the Busy Land Kindergarten, Sofia’s Soup Kitchen, Hompa Shiyambi Children`s Home, and the children of the Old Mutual Support Staff.