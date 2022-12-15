Fisheries products highest foreign earner during Q3 of 2022 – Agriculture Statistics

Fisheries products accounted for the highest foreign earnings at N$2.7 billion in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the country’s agricultural statistics bulletin released on Thursday shows.

The fishing sector was followed by the agriculture commodities that brought income of N$606 million the bulletin revealed.

According to the report, cereal crop production for Q3 of 2022 came in at 35,487 tons compared to 47,992 tons recorded in Q3 of 2021.

“White maize accounted for 94.5 percent of the cereal production, while millet and wheat reported 1825 tons and 113 tons, respectively,” the agency added.

Export earnings from commodities of the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector amounted to N$3.7 billion whereas the import bill stood at N$1.3 billion for Q3 of 2022.

According to the agency, for the period under review, food inflation continued to increase at a faster pace than other items in the consumer price index basket, food inflation increased by 8.9% compared to 5.7% recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

Meanwhile, Namibia’s economy expanded by 4.3% during Q3 of 2022, slow when compared to a growth of 5.6% posted in Q 3 of the preceding year.

“The economy continued to remain in the positive trajectory for six consecutive quarters, ” the agency concluded.