N$1.79 million boost for Namibian Police facilities at ports of entry

By Adolf Kaure.

Swakop Uranium donated N$1.79 million worth of prefabricated material to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security last Friday for the upgrading of Namibian police facilities at different border posts around the country.

Minister Albert Kawana welcomed the donation, saying that foreign investment should not be taken for granted, especially from China and Chinese companies. “We need to continue to do business with China on a win-win basis because they are the second largest growing economy in the world at the moment,” said Kawana.

The donation also includes 50 beds and mattresses for the police’s residential units at border posts.

There is a need for better accommodation for police officers at border posts as according to Kawana, most of the rooms for them are in a bad condition.

Swakop Uranium Chief Executive, Qiu Bin said that the mine places corporate social responsibility as a priority, stressing the importance of safety and security as it underpins all other building blocks for a prospering society.

“This donation is our proud contribution in support of your efforts in strengthening homeland security, economic prosperity and national sovereignty. Swakop Uranium recognises its good work in protecting the borders and thus ensuring the safety of all of Namibia and its people,” said Bin.

Qiu Bin assured the Namibian government that Swakop Uranium will continue to assist with sustainable projects, as well as the needy and poor segments of our society.

Swakop Uranium started development of the Husab mine in February 2013 about 5km south of the Rössing mine and 45km northeast of Walvis Bay port.

Swakop Uranium Chief Executive, Qui Bin (left) with the Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Hon Albert Kawana. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)