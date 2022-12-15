Select Page

International Human Rights and Namibia Women’s Day commemorated

Dec 15, 2022

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare commemorated International Human Rights/Namibia Women’s Day on 13 December in Sharukwe in the Ncuncuni Constituency.

Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Doreen Sioka in a speech read by Kavango West Regional Council Chairperson, Joseph Sivaku Sikongo, applauded the legal framework efforts that aim to promote equality.

“Namibia also has in place comprehensive legal frameworks that promote gender equality and protects the rights of women and men, girls and boys, persons with disabilities and the marginalized communities,” she stated.

Sioka reiterated that Namibia committed itself at the International, Continental, Regional and National levels to ensure that women, men, girls and boys, persons with disabilities, and marginalized communities are protected from all forms of discrimination, gender violence, and violence against children.

She appealed for a collective effort to combat gender violence. “I am therefore calling upon all of us, community members, traditional and church leaders, various stakeholders, and service providers to unite and bring to an end these challenges. Nothing is insurmountable, together we can address these challenges,” she concluded.

 

