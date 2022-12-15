Select Page

Environment ministry embarks on festive clean up campaign

Posted by | Dec 15, 2022 |

Environment ministry embarks on festive clean up campaign

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism (MEFT) is currently running a campaign to sensitise the nation to keep its surroundings and the environment clean during the festive season.

The ministry said the campaign aims to raise awareness of environmental protection, focuses on keeping Namibia clean, and prevents wildlife crime and any other forms of environmental damage resulting from human activities during the festive season.

“The campaign is creating awareness by distributing goodies filled refusal bags, bumper stickers as well as t-shirts and caps to community members and motorise,” the ministry said in a statement.

MEFT’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Romeo Muyunda, and his team collected rubbish together with community members on one of the private properties along the road in the Opuwo CBD area recently.

Muyunda urged private business owners to keep their premises clean and tidy as clean places attract more tourists, especially now during the festive season.

Chief Public Relations Officer, Romeo Muyunda and his team at the Alpha Roadblock Checkpoint handing out goodies with refuse bags and sensitizing road users on keeping Namibia clean as well as wishing all road users a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Wildlife crime fight gets further boost from Old Mutual

Wildlife crime fight gets further boost from Old Mutual

13 December 2021

Seabird deaths in the Namibian demersal zone reduced by 98% – report

Seabird deaths in the Namibian demersal zone reduced by 98% – report

11 January 2021

Investors guide to bush-thinning

Investors guide to bush-thinning

25 November 2016

Are we burying our heads in sand? – lets talk about the sand mining industry more transparently

Are we burying our heads in sand? – lets talk about the sand mining industry more transparently

18 July 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<