Environment ministry embarks on festive clean up campaign

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism (MEFT) is currently running a campaign to sensitise the nation to keep its surroundings and the environment clean during the festive season.

The ministry said the campaign aims to raise awareness of environmental protection, focuses on keeping Namibia clean, and prevents wildlife crime and any other forms of environmental damage resulting from human activities during the festive season.

“The campaign is creating awareness by distributing goodies filled refusal bags, bumper stickers as well as t-shirts and caps to community members and motorise,” the ministry said in a statement.

MEFT’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Romeo Muyunda, and his team collected rubbish together with community members on one of the private properties along the road in the Opuwo CBD area recently.

Muyunda urged private business owners to keep their premises clean and tidy as clean places attract more tourists, especially now during the festive season.

Chief Public Relations Officer, Romeo Muyunda and his team at the Alpha Roadblock Checkpoint handing out goodies with refuse bags and sensitizing road users on keeping Namibia clean as well as wishing all road users a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.